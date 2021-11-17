Nvidia CFO: Chipmaker remains committed to $40B Arm Holdings acquisition
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said Wednesday that the graphics chipmaking giant remains committed to its plans to acquire British chip-technology company Arm Holdings despite investigations into, and questions about the deal from several governmental organizations around the world.
- Speaking on a conference call to discuss Nvidia's third-quarter results, Kress said the company is sticking with its proposed $40 billion Arm acquisition even though regulators in the U.S., China, and Arm's home country, the U.K., have expressed concerns about the deal regarding everything from anti-competitive to national security issues.
- "[Acquiring] Arm is a great opportunity for the industry and customers," Kress said. "We can assist in expanding Arm's IP [intellectual property]. We believe in the benefits of the acquisition."
- Nvidia (NVDA) first announced plans to acquire Arm in September 2020. However, since then the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and Chinese regulators have raised questions about the deal's impact on chip-sector competition. U.K. regulators have also said they are concern about the deal on national security grounds.
- "The larger issue is trying to satisfy China, U.S. and U.K. demands where U.S., and to some extent, U.K. goals are seemingly in directs opposition to those of China [and] semiconductor [industry] autonomy," said Wedbush analyst Matthew Bryson.
- On Tuesday, U.K. officials confirmed they have launched a "Phase 2" probe of the deal on national security and antitrust grounds. This latest investigation is expected to last for 24 weeks.