Strike ends as Deere union workers approve latest deal

Nov. 17, 2021

John Deere Reports Lower Quarterly Profits

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • United Auto Workers union members reportedly voted to accept the latest contract agreement with Deere (NYSE:DE), ending the strike that began more than a month ago.
  • The previous rejected offer reportedly would increase wages by 10% immediately, then after that would alternate between 3% and 5% raises each year over the course of the six-year agreement; the modified deal is said to includes changes to Continuous Improvement Pay Plan incentives.
  • The UAW, which represents more than 10K Deere workers at a dozen facilities, had said the company's latest proposal was its "last, best, and final offer."
