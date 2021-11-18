Strike ends as Deere union workers approve latest deal
Nov. 17, 2021 9:22 PM ETDeere & Company (DE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor8 Comments
- United Auto Workers union members reportedly voted to accept the latest contract agreement with Deere (NYSE:DE), ending the strike that began more than a month ago.
- The previous rejected offer reportedly would increase wages by 10% immediately, then after that would alternate between 3% and 5% raises each year over the course of the six-year agreement; the modified deal is said to includes changes to Continuous Improvement Pay Plan incentives.
- The UAW, which represents more than 10K Deere workers at a dozen facilities, had said the company's latest proposal was its "last, best, and final offer."