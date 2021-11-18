Asian indices in red; Hong Kong down more than 1%

Nov. 18, 2021 1:11 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

  • Japan -0.12%.
  • China -0.21%.
  • Hong Kong -1.36%. Tech stocks edged lower ahead of earnings amid regulatory concerns.
  • Alibaba was down 5.04%, Meituan fell 2.32%, JD dipped 3.22%, Tencent declined 2.08% and Baidu fell 8.31%.
  • Australia +0.13%.
  • Oil prices extended losses, with Brent crude futures down 0.52% to $79.86/barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 1.07% to $77.52.
  • Gold prices edged up, as the dollar eased and U.S. bond yields retreated from a three-week high, lifting bullion’s appeal.
  • Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,869.45 per ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.1% to $1,871.50.
  • Spot silver rose 0.2% to $25.11 per ounce. Platinum gained 0.3% to $1,059.98 and palladium rose 0.3% to $2,193.69.
  • U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.01%; S&P 500 +0.12%; Nasdaq +0.21%.
