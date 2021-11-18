Relief Therapeutics launches Level 1 ADR program in U.S.

  • Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) announces that its Form F-6 registration statement has become effective, and that the company has launched its Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in the U.S.
  • It is expected that Relief's ADRs will begin trading on the OTC market today, November 18, 2021, under the trading symbol ("RLFTY"). Each ADS will represent 150 of Relief's ordinary shares.
  • Relief's ADR program will complement its existing primary listing of ordinary shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange. J.P. Morgan has been appointed as the depositary bank for the Level 1 ADR program.
