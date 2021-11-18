Relief Therapeutics launches Level 1 ADR program in U.S.
Nov. 18, 2021 1:35 AM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) announces that its Form F-6 registration statement has become effective, and that the company has launched its Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program in the U.S.
- It is expected that Relief's ADRs will begin trading on the OTC market today, November 18, 2021, under the trading symbol ("RLFTY"). Each ADS will represent 150 of Relief's ordinary shares.
- Relief's ADR program will complement its existing primary listing of ordinary shares on the SIX Swiss Exchange. J.P. Morgan has been appointed as the depositary bank for the Level 1 ADR program.