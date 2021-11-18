European stocks mixed; oil and mining stocks under pressure
Nov. 18, 2021 4:00 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.17%. Shares edged lower dragged down by oil and mining stocks as commodity prices take hit.
- Germany +0.16%.
- France +0.18%.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 up 0.09%, with oil and gas dropping while travel and leisure stocks gained.
- Oil stocks were among the biggest drags on the index, and were down 1.2% after oil prices plunged on worries of a supply overhang and the prospect of China moving to release strategic fuel reserves, Reuters reports.
- Miners were down 0.8%, with London copper prices falling to their lowest in more than a month, weighed down by rising inventories.
- European futures mixed. FTSE -0.20%; CAC -0.05%; DAX +0.17% and EURO STOXX +0.22%.