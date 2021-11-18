Sportradar Group is called attractive by Jefferies after NBA announcement
Nov. 18, 2021 6:57 AM ETSportradar Group AG (SRAD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Jefferies reiterates a Buy rating on Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) after weighing in on the company's earnings report and NBA announcement.
- Analyst David Katz: "The quarterly results reflect robust growth across geographic and business segments, consistent with our thesis. More importantly, the new partnership with the NBA should provide incremental visibility into the US growth trajectory over medium term."
- Katz and team think the company's business model remains underappreciated by the market. They advise that as the investment community better embraces the growth opportunity, valuation could play catch up over time.
- The firm's price target on SRAD of $28 reps more than 28% upside for shares. The relative strength index on SRAD has held steady over 50.