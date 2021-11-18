Macy's EPS beats by $0.90, beats on revenue, raises FY2021 outlook

Nov. 18, 2021 6:59 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Macy's (NYSE:M): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.90; GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.57.
  • Revenue of $5.44B (+36.3% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
  • Shares +3% PM.
  • Press Release
  • Comparable sales up 37.2% on an owned basis and up 35.6% on an owned-plus-licensed basis versus 2020; up 8.9% and up 8.7%, respectively, versus 2019.
  • The company is narrowing and raising FY2021 outlook and now expects net sales of $24.12B-$24.28B vs. consensus of $23.88B and prior guidance of $23.55B-$23.95B; Adjusted diluted EPS of $4.57-$4.76 vs. consensus of $3.91 and prior outlook of $3.41-$3.75.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.