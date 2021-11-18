Macy's EPS beats by $0.90, beats on revenue, raises FY2021 outlook
- Macy's (NYSE:M): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.23 beats by $0.90; GAAP EPS of $0.76 beats by $0.57.
- Revenue of $5.44B (+36.3% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
- Shares +3% PM.
- Press Release
- Comparable sales up 37.2% on an owned basis and up 35.6% on an owned-plus-licensed basis versus 2020; up 8.9% and up 8.7%, respectively, versus 2019.
- The company is narrowing and raising FY2021 outlook and now expects net sales of $24.12B-$24.28B vs. consensus of $23.88B and prior guidance of $23.55B-$23.95B; Adjusted diluted EPS of $4.57-$4.76 vs. consensus of $3.91 and prior outlook of $3.41-$3.75.