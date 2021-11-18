U.S. to acquire 10M doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill Paxlovid

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announces an agreement with the U.S. government to supply 10M treatment courses of its investigational COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate, Paxlovid (PF-07321332; ritonavir), subject to regulatory authorization from the FDA.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, the U.S. will acquire 10M treatment courses beginning later this year and concluding in 2022.
  • PFE will receive $5.29B from the U.S. government, pending and contingent upon regulatory authorization. Pricing for Paxlovid is based on the principles of advance commitment, volume, equity, and affordability.
  • Pfizer is seeking U.S. authorization of PAXLOVID; rolling submissions have also commenced in several countries, and the company will continue working to submit applications to regulatory agencies around the world.
  • Recently, Barclays' analysts said that Paxlovid could add $15B-$22B to Pfizer 2022 revenue.
