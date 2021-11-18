Kohl's EPS beats by $0.95, beats on revenue, raises FY2021 outlook

Nov. 18, 2021 7:03 AM ETKohl's Corporation (KSS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.65 beats by $0.95; GAAP EPS of $1.65 beats by $0.90.
  • Revenue of $4.6B (+15.6% Y/Y) beats by $330M.
  • Press Release
  • The company is raising its FY2021 financial outlook: Net sales is now expected to increase in the mid-twenties percentage range compared to the previous expectation of low-twenties percentage range increase; Operating margin is now expected to be in the range of 8.4% to 8.5% compared to the previous expectation of 7.4% to 7.6%; Adjusted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $7.10 to $7.30 compared to the previous expectation of $5.80 to $6.10 and consensus of $6.14.
