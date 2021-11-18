Macy's gains after topping estimates, hiking guidance
Nov. 18, 2021 7:08 AM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Macy's (NYSE:M) rallies after reporting comparable sales increased 37.2% on an owned basis in Q3 and were up 35.6% on an owned-plus-licensed basis during the quarter. Both marks were up around 9% from the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019. Macy's (M) also says it added 4.4M new customers to the brand in the quarter.
- Digital sales increased 19% vs. 2020 and were up 49% vs. 2019.
- Categories that recorded strong sales included home, fragrances, jewelry, watches and sleepwear. Occasion-based categories, such as dresses, men’s tailored and luggage, continued to recover.
- Gross margin for the quarter improved to 41.0% vs. 35.6% last year with improved merchandise margin largely due to benefits from pricing, promotion and inventory productivity enhanced by the Polaris strategy.
- Looking ahead, Macy's (M) sees sales of $24.12B to $24.28B vs. $23.55B to $23.95B prior view and $23.88B consensus, as well as EPS of $4.57 to $4.76 vs. $3.41 to $3.75 prior view and $3.91 consensus.
- Shares of Macy's (M) are up 2.45% in premarket trading after the earnings topper.