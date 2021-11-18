Organigram launches new wellness brand, Monjour

  • Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) announces the launch of Monjour, a new wellness brand, offering high-quality, CBD-forward products for consumers seeking easy and convenient ways to incorporate cannabidiol (CBD) into their daily wellness routine.
  • Monjour gummies are offered in both Berry Medley and Citrus Medley flavour options. Both vegan-friendly Monjour and sugar-free Monjour Bare varieties are available in 30-count packs with 20mg of CBD per piece, totalling 600mg per bottle.
  • Monjour is the latest product line to be produced in the recently acquired Edibles and Infusions (EIC) facility located in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
  • “Leveraging EIC’s highly-efficient production technology means we can produce high-quality, low-cost confectionery products. As a result, we can expand our edibles-based business, offer products at consumer-friendly prices, and continue to deliver value to our shareholders,” says Beena Goldenberg, CEO.
