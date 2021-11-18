Builders FirstSource announces additional $1B buyback plan
Nov. 18, 2021 7:13 AM ETBuilders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) has authorized to repurchase an additional $1B of its common shares.
- With approximately $147M remaining in previous authorization, this additional authorization provides a total repurchase capacity of approximately $1.147B.
- Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource commented, “We believe we have the right strategy for our company and today’s announcement underscores the confidence the management team and our Board of Directors has in our ability to continue to execute it well into the future. This additional authorization brings the combined share repurchase programs to $2 billion, which reflects the strong cash generation and financial strength of our business and further reinforces our commitment to shareholder value creation.”