Novo Nordisk agrees to acquire Dicerna for more than $3 billion
Nov. 18, 2021 7:15 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)ALNYBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has signed an agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), under which it will acquire Dicerna for $38.25 per share in cash.
- The purchase consideration indicating a premium of 80% to Dicerna’s closing price on Nov. 17 implies a total equity value of $3.3B.
- Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Dicerna (DRNA) have an ongoing research collaboration to develop treatments based on ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi). Danish company expects to advance the first RNAi therapeutic from the collaboration into clinical studies in 2022.
- Other biotechs focused on RNAi therapies include Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY).
- Per the terms, Novo Nordisk expects to make a tender offer through a subsidiary to acquire all outstanding shares of Dicerna (DRNA). The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021.
- Dicerna (DRNA) is trading ~2.5% lower while Novo Nordisk (NVO) has added ~1.2% in the pre-market.
The announcement comes only a few weeks after Dicerna (DRNA) made several key leadership changes.