Coty talks strategy and outlines growth targets at investor day event
Nov. 18, 2021 7:19 AM ETCoty Inc. (COTY)DTCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) provides a strategic update in front of its investor day presentation
- Coty (COTY) says it has numerous initiatives underway that are transforming and positioning it to succeed. Those include the "All-In to Win" program, encompassing cost saving and capital deployment initiatives that have ignited the full potential of the company, with an additional $75M of savings identified for FY24. The company also notes that it plans to accelerate the skincare business, that now incorporates a licensing agreement with the ultra premium, multi-award winning, Orveda skincare brand, and the recently announced CoverGirl Clean Fresh Skincare line
- Coty (COTY) is continuing to expand gross margin and cost savings, allowing it to reinvest into key strategic initiatives and simultaneously deliver annual profit growth, targeting an adjusted EBITDA of at a minimum $900M for FY22, and approaching $1B in CY22. After pointing to growing confidence in the business progress and capital structure, Coty raises its FY22 adjusted EPS guidance to $0.20 to $0.24 from its previous guidance of $0.19 to $0.23. The consensus mark is $0.23.
- Looking ahead, Coty (COTY) expects to benefit from an improving beauty market, including a stronger U.S. and Chinese market, a robust rebound in Travel Retail, and steady improvement across Europe. Financial targets through FY25 and beyond include revenue growth of 6% to 8% annually through FY25 and for gross Margin to reach mid 60% by FY25. Adjusted EBITDA is seen growing at 9% to 11% annually through FY25 and beyond.
- COTY +1.05% premarket to $10.90.
- Coty (COTY) was included in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.