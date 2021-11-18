Dosing underway in Moderna's Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1345 RSV vaccine

Nov. 18, 2021 7:25 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) announces the first participant has been dosed in the Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1345, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine candidate. This study is known as ConquerRSV.
  • The primary purpose of the Phase 2 segment of the study is to evaluate the safety of mRNA-1345 vaccine in adults older than 60 years of age for initiation of the large‑scale Phase 3 segment of the study.
  • The primary purpose of the Phase 3 segment of the study is to establish the safety and efficacy of mRNA-1345 vaccine in adults older than 60 years of age in support of licensure.
  • The company expects to enroll approximately 34,000 participants.
  • Recently, Moderna has filed for FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 booster vaccine for all adults aged 18 years and above.
