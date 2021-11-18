iRobot acquires air purification company, Aeris Cleantec
Nov. 18, 2021 7:36 AM ETiRobot Corporation (IRBT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor5 Comments
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) acquired privately-held Aeris Cleantec, a fast-growing provider of premium air purifiers headquartered in Cham, Zug Switzerland; financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The acquisition supports iRobot's vision of building the world's most thoughtful robotics and developing intelligent home innovations that make life better.
- Grand View Research indicates that the global residential air purifier market is expected to enjoy solid growth, expanding from $3.4B in 2020 to $6.7B+ in 2027.
- In the future, iRobot will leverage its Genius Home Intelligence platform to offer consumers more personalized and intuitive ways to clean the air in their homes, maintain their floors and create a healthier environment.
- Despite iRobot expecting that the Aeris business will be modestly dilutive to iRobot's FY22 earnings, the company expects that accelerated revenue growth during 2H22 will deliver improved operating profitability and that this transaction will be accretive to the company's FY23 earnings.
- Additional details will be provided on Investor Day on Dec.9.