Hilton Grand Vacations trades higher after Jefferies points to multi-year growth track
Nov. 18, 2021 8:06 AM ETHilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Jefferies upgrades Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) to a Buy rating after saying the company is shining brightly on growth.
- Analyst David Katz: "The combination of HGV with Diamond sets a basis for long term earnings growth. Post the quarter and pro forma disclosures, we believe the shares should begin trading on clearer, more visible earnings expectations. We note that our confidence in our estimates is higher than it's been in the past. Despite the shares' strength since closing, we expect multi-year growth from HGV."
- Katz and team believe higher valuation levels are appropriate on HGV as they apply 9.25X to the EV/EBITDA estimate, 15X to P/E and 12X to free cash flow multiples multiples - which all add up to a new price target of $62.
- Shares of HGV are up 2.55% premarket to $53.28 vs. the 52-week trading range of $26.57 to $56.33.