bleuacacia prices $240M IPO
Nov. 18, 2021 8:16 AM ETbleuacacia ltd (BLEU), BLEUW, BLEUUBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- bleuacacia has priced its upsized initial public offering (IPO) of 24M units at $10.00/unit, for an anticipated gross proceeds of $240M.
- bleuacacia is an SPAC led by co-CEOs and co-Chairmen Jide Zeitlin and Lew Frankfort. The company plans to identify and complete a business transaction in the consumer and retail sectors.
- Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the company, a right to one-sixteenth of one Class A ordinary share, and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50/share.
- The units will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "BLEUU" from November 18, 2021. The Class A ordinary shares, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "BLEU," "BLEUR" and "BLEUW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
- Offering is expected to close on November 22, 2021.