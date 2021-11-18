Hot Stocks: NVDA, VSCO, SONO jump on earnings news; CSCO, BABA tumble
Nov. 18, 2021
- Earnings news provided the key catalyst for Thursday's pre-market trading. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) led the charge, pushing higher after the release of better-than-expected results.
- Strong earnings also gave a boost to Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO). Meanwhile, Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) rallied after providing upbeat guidance amid a sizable backlog.
- However, the latest round of earnings releases also took its share of victims. For instance, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) both dropped in the wake of their respective quarterly reports.
Gainers
- Nvidia (NVDA) jumped more than 8% in pre-market trading after beating expectations with its latest financial figures. The graphics chip maker recorded quarterly revenue of $7.1B, representing 50% growth from last year.
- Looking ahead, NVDA predicted Q4 revenue of $7.4B, plus or minus 2%. Analysts were looking for a figure of around $6.9B.
- Earnings news also sparked a rally in Victoria's Secret (VSCO). In the first quarterly report since it split from Bath & Body Works, the casual-apparel and underwear retailer reported Q3 EPS of $0.81, exceeding expectations by $0.10.
- Although the company warned that supply-chain disruptions will cost it $100M in the current quarter, VSCO jumped 11% in pre-market action on the earnings beat.
- Meanwhile, audio-equipment maker Sonos (SONO) missed expectations with its latest quarterly results, but predicted full-year revenue above analysts' current consensus. The firm also unveiled a new $150M stock-buyback plan.
- SONO climbed 2% in pre-market action, bolstered by the upbeat guidance and share-repurchase plan.
Decliners
- Cisco (CSCO) slipped 6% in pre-market trading after its latest earnings report included soft guidance for the current quarter. The company topped expectations with its fiscal Q1 earnings figure, but gave a fiscal Q2 revenue-growth forecast that fell short of analyst estimates.
- Alibaba (BABA) also suffered an earnings-inspired decline. The China-based online commerce company missed expectations in its latest quarter and slashed its guidance.
- Shares dropped more than 5% on the news.
