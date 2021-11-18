ARWR, CRDF and ORTX among pre market gainers
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) +78% Novo Nordisk agrees to acquire Dicerna for more than $3 billion
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) +23% announces $15M equity investment from Pfizer through its Pfizer breakthrough growth initiative
- Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) +19% on Q3 results
- Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) +11% Hot Stocks: SEV IPO; RACE rallies; ATVI scandal continues; SAVA probe; oil and gas stocks fall
- Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) +11% after Gilead exercises options to three clinical-stage programs
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) +11% signs letter of intent with New Full Rich to invest in Tajikistan's digital mining project
- Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) +11% on Q3 results
- AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) +11% on Q3 results
- ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) +11% on Q3 results
- BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) +11%.
- Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) +11%.
- Macy's (NYSE:M) +10% on Q3 results
- Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) +10%.
- ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) +10%.
- Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) +9% on Q3 results
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) +8%.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) +8% on Q3 results
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) +7%. U.S. food and drug administration approves Longeveron’s Lomecel-B for rare pediatric disease designation to treat life-threatening infant heart condition
- SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) +8% amid lab incident involving smallpox vials
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) +8%.
- CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) +7% reports preclinical data on CV2COV vaccine in scientific journal
- Grindrod Shipping Holdings (NASDAQ:GRIN) +7% on Q3 results
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) +7%.
- Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) +7% announces new England journal of medicine publication of interim proof-of-concept study results of OTL-203 for hurler syndrome
- Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) +6% on Q3 results