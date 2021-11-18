Blackstone and Spanx close on deal, add new investors Oprah, Reese Witherspoon
Nov. 18, 2021 8:45 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Funds managed by Blackstone (NYSE:BX) complete their acquisition of a majority stake in Spanx, a transaction that values the womenswear business at $1.2B and brings in new investors Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, and Whitney Wolfe Herd.
- Female-founded investment funds G9 Ventures, founded by Amy Griffin, and Able Partners also participated in the deal.
- Blackstone's investment in Spanx is being made through its Blackstone Growth and Tactical Opportunities businesses.
- As previously announced, Blackstone and Spanx intend to form an all-female Spanx board of directors. Sara Blakely, who founded the company in 2000, will keep a significant equity stake. She, and the company's existing senior management team, will continue to oversee daily operations.
- Blackstone announced the agreement last month.