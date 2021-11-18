Genesis Energy sells Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline stake in $418M deal
Nov. 18, 2021 8:42 AM ETGenesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) says it sold a 36% equity interest in its Cameron Highway Oil Pipeline System to an undisclosed buyer for $418M.
- The company says it will use the sale proceeds to repay the full $300M outstanding under its term loan.
- Genesis still owns 64% of CHOPS and will remain operator of the pipeline.
- The company also says it will fund the remaining capital required for its Granger expansion project above the $250M minimum it is required to draw from its asset level preferred security.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Thurecht says Genesis Energy faces a "possible liquidity crisis as soon as early 2022."