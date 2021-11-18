Runway Growth Finance to raise $70M in notes offering
Nov. 18, 2021 8:50 AM ETRunway Growth Finance Corp. (RWAY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) has priced a private placement of $70M principal amount of 4.25% senior notes due 2026.
- The company says it intends to use the net proceeds to repay outstanding indebtedness, make investments in accordance with its investment objective and investment strategy and for other general corporate purposes.
- The closing of first $20M notes is expected on Dec. 10, 2021 and second closing of $50M is expected on Feb. 10, 2022.
- RWAY moved up 6% on the day of its quiet period expiry as mentioned for stock action in this week's Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch.
