Headwater Exploration reports Q3 results on November 10; updates full year guidance
Nov. 18, 2021 8:53 AM ETHeadwater Exploration Inc. (CDDRF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$0.12.
- Revenue of C$48.84M
- Press Release
- Outlook: The performance of the Company’s second half drilling program has exceeded expectations and now expects to achieve average annual production of 7,400 boe/d (6,690 bbls/d of heavy oil and 4.2 mmcf/d of natural gas) and fourth quarter production of 10,400 boe/d (9,410 bbls/d of heavy oil and 6.0 mmcf/d of natural gas).
- The company stated, "We anticipate exit 2021 adjusted working capital to be ~$66M.
- FY 2022 is expected to be another pivotal year for Headwater. With full scale waterflood development implemented across our Marten Hills core acreage, we expect corporate declines to moderate to the low double-digit level and provide meaningful steady state free cash flow.
- Our exploration evaluation program will continue throughout 2022 and with continued success, will set not only the next leg of growth for Headwater, but more importantly the next leg of free cash flow generation."