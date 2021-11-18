Rivian Automotive falls back again as gravity sets in
Nov. 18, 2021 8:58 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN), FBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor34 Comments
- Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is down another 5.10% after shedding 15.08% yesterday.
- Shares of Rivian (RIVN) are about 23% lower from their post-IPO high mark of $179.47, but have still more than doubled from the IPO pricing level.
- What is the relationship between Rivian (RIVN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)? The Detroit automaker owns around 100M shares of Rivian (RIVN), but has to be considered a direct competitor with its all-electric truck coming out next year to compete with the Rivian R1T truck. Still, some investors are questioning why Ford's market cap has not seen a bigger boost following the more vibrant than anticipated Rivian rally.