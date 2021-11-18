Equinix to provide digital infrastructure for DISH's 5G buildout
- Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) will provide digital infrastructure services to DISH (NASDAQ:DISH) to support its U.S. cloud-native, open RAN-based 5G network.
- DISH (DISH) will use Equinix's (EQIX) ecosystem of network and cloud providers to deliver 5G to communities across the U.S., the companies said.
- "5G will have a transformative impact on way the world connects and does business, but it requires a modern, connected underlying infrastructure at the edge," said Jon Lin, president of Americas for Equinix (EQIX).
- Equinix (EQIX) stock rises 0.4% in premarket trading.
- The digital infrastructure REIT recently opened its 5G and Edge technology development center, which includes a fully operational, non-standalone 5G network from Nokia (NYSE:NOK) to test and validate various 5G services and use cases.
