IAA and Fastlane announce strategic partnership for total loss claim settlement
Nov. 18, 2021 9:11 AM ETIAA, Inc. (IAA)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- IAA (NYSE:IAA) announces a strategic industry partnership with Fastlane, a secure industry-leading platform that connects insurers with the largest active lienholder network in the US.
- As the exclusive salvage provider partner to Fastlane, company is now positioned to become the first salvage company in the industry to reach full lender coverage for total loss claims through its Loan Payoff tool.
- According to company estimates, ~5M vehicles are declared a total loss each year and up to 70% of those vehicles carry a lien.
- “The integration of our Loan Payoff platform with the innovative process automation technologies of Fastlane and its LossExpress solution – and the subsequent expansion of our lender coverage and data capabilities – will create a more streamlined, fully digital claims process for our customers. This relationship reflects our focus on leading the industry in solving major pain points for our partners and reducing cycle times for total loss claims.” said John Kett, CEO.