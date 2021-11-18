Schwab expands fixed income offering with launch of five Wasmer Schroeder strategies
Nov. 18, 2021 9:13 AM ETThe Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Schwab Asset Management, asset management arm of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), expanded its suite of fixed income separately managed account strategies available to clients with five Wasmer Schroeder Strategies, including two positive impact strategies.
- The positive impact strategies include the Wasmer Schroeder Positive Impact Bond strategy and the Wasmer Schroeder Positive Impact Tax Exempt strategy.
- Schwab is also adding three strategies that focus on higher yielding sectors than Wasmer Schroeder’s core intermediate products, providing new options for clients seeking to generate additional income.
- Wasmer Schroeder's comprehensive lineup of tax exempt and taxable strategies was acquired by Schwab in July 2020.