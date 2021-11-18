Datasea subsidiary signs $378K cloud services contract
Nov. 18, 2021 9:16 AM ETDatasea Inc. (DTSS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Hangzhou Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary company of Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS), has entered into a $378K, one-year procurement contract with China Mobile Guangzhou Branch for cloud transformation services.
- Under the contract, Shuhai Zhangxun will provide software and hardware to China Mobile Guangzhou Branch's client, Shenzhen Qikai Technology; help Shenzhen Qikai transition its property management system from local servers to the cloud and deliver necessary technical supports.
- The cloud services include the offerings of cloud computing, cloud database, cloud network, data migration services, cloud security services and video monitoring services.