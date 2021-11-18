Sandstorm Gold gains after winning key approval for Turkey mine
Nov. 18, 2021 9:20 AM ETSandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) +3.6% pre-market after the environmental impact assessment for its Hod Maden project received final approval from Turkey's Ministry of Environment.
- "This approval marks the next development phase and triggers several key catalysts... including the application for the final permits and initiating long-lead construction items," President and CEO Nolan Watson says.
- Sandstorm says it expects to release results from the Hod Maden feasibility study in the coming weeks.
- "There's a high likelihood that the lows are in for Sandstorm," Taylor Dart writes in a recent analysis posted on Seeking Alpha. "If Hod Maden is approved, I would view pullbacks below $6.20 as low-risk buying opportunities."