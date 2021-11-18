Slow Fed is the biggest risk to the stock market - Mohamed El-Erian
Nov. 18, 2021 9:33 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Mohamed El-Erian, former PIMCO CEO and an adviser to Allianz and Gramercy Funds, said Thursday that the biggest risk facing both the stock market and the economy is that the Federal Reserve will act too slowly to tamp down inflation.
- "I think that's the highest risk that the market faces right now that the Fed will be late," he told CNBC.
- El-Erian called on the Fed to accelerate the tapering of its asset-purchase program so that it was better positioned to respond to inflationary pressures.
- "The most likely mistake we are facing is the Fed goes too slowly and then has to catch up, and the market cannot cope with hitting the brakes," he said.
- "All of us want to avoid a hitting-the-brakes scenario," he added.
- Beyond the Fed, El-Erian also sees risks from geopolitical tensions, especially with China, and what he terms a "market accident," in which a key player in the market becomes destabilized by the unraveling of a high-risk investment.
- "There's been a lot of liquidity sloshing around. There has been a lot of excessive risk-taking," El-Erian contended, warning of the potential for a market accident.
- Weighing in on the pending nomination of the next head of the Federal Reserve, El-Erian expressed a preference for Lael Brainard over the re-nomination of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
- El-Erian asserted that both candidates are qualified, but he leaned toward Brainard's experience as an economist to see the central bank through its next round of challenges.
