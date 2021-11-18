Turkish Lira drops to record low after central bank's 100 basis point cut
Nov. 18, 2021 9:29 AM ETiShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The Turkish Lira falls more than 4% to $11.06 against the dollar, a new all-time low, after the country's central bank cut the one-week repo rate by 100 basis points to 15% amid double digit inflation.
- The iShares MSCI Turkey exchange-traded fund is off by nearly 3% in pre-market trading.
- Still, the bank has "narrowly avoided fueling a full blown currency crisis today by including a reference to potentially halting the cutting cycle in December, Monex Europe Senior FX Market Analyst Simon Harvey told Bloomberg.
- President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has the unorthodox view that low interest rates tame, rather than cause, inflation as regulators have already lowered interest rates since September.
- "A big puzzle here is how various segments of the #economy in #Turkey have been able to sidestep the usual collateral damage associated with such large moves," in the Lira, President of Queens' College Mohamed A El-Erian writes in a tweet.
- As seen in the chart below, emerging markets underperform the broader U.S. stock market by a relatively wide margin in the past year. Perhaps the U.S. dollar's recent rally has contributed to higher import prices from overseas.
- In March, the Turkish Lira plunged after Erdogan sacked another central bank governor after a larger-than-expected rate hike.