Walmart begins using autonomous drones to deliver groceries in Arkansas
Nov. 18, 2021 Walmart Inc. (WMT)
- Walmart (WMT -0.9%) launches its on-demand autonomous drone delivery service in Northwest Arkansas as part of its partnership with startup Zipline.
- Zipline began operating in 2016 and has completed over 200,000 commercial deliveries of over 4.5 million units of medical supplies, serving more than 20 million people across multiple countries.
- Customers will be able to use the Zipline app to order select items to be delivered. A Walmart associate will pick and pack the products while Zipline staff prepare the aircraft for delivery to a customer's home from a 25-foot platform. At full capacity, Zipline’s aircraft can service a 50-mile radius, nearly the size of the state of Connecticut.
- Walmart has been testing several initiatives to turn its last mile delivery services autonomous, including using driverless trucks to deliver goods between locations.