ADM makes minority investment in agtech firm Farmers Business Network
Nov. 18, 2021 9:29 AM ETArcher-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- ADM (NYSE:ADM) has made a minority investment in agtech company, Farmers Business Network (FBN).
- ADM participated in FBN's latest capital funding raise, through its corporate venture capital arm, ADM Ventures
- The companies have also agreed to explore opportunities to develop technologies, products and services for farmers to support profitable, sustainable agriculture.
- ADM and FBN will examine several areas of collaboration, including developing premium end markets for low-carbon grain that will reward farmers for the adoption of regenerative practices.
- They will also work together to advance development of new biologicals, seed traits, fertilizers; increase farmer convenience and input product access by leveraging ADM's substantial physical distribution network for FBN farmers; and enable FBN farmers to conveniently and transparently purchase ADM products.