Cassava Sciences launches second Phase 3 study of simufilam in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nov. 18, 2021 9:29 AM ETCassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has initiated a second Phase 3 study of simufilam, an investigational drug for patients with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
- Shares up 3.5% premarket at $48.89.
- The study, called REFOCUS-ALZ is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of simufilam over 78 weeks in approx. 1,000 patients with AD across clinical sites in the U.S. and Canada.
- Cassava Sciences’ Phase 3 program in Alzheimer’s is being conducted under Special Protocol Assessments (SPA) from the FDA.
- The first Phase 3 study, called RETHINK-ALZ, is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of oral simufilam 100 mg in enhancing cognition and slowing cognitive and functional decline over 52 weeks.
- Secondary objectives include the assessment of simufilam's effect on neuropsychiatric symptoms and caregiver burden. This study plans to enroll approx. 750 patients with mild-to-moderate AD. The company commenced patient screening for RETHINK-ALZ in October 2021.
- Recently, SEC began an investigating the claims the company manipulated research results of its experimental Alzheimer’s drug.