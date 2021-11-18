J&J expects to file for 14 new drugs by 2025 - Reuters
Nov. 18, 2021 9:33 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)BMYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) intends to file applications for 14 new drugs by 2025, with average peak sales of $4B for each of them, a company executive tells Reuters.
- Among the top programs, Janssen Pharmaceutical Global Head of Research Mathai Mammen highlighted a drug combination for non-small cell lung cancer, an anticoagulant under development with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), and a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus.
- He also said that the recent announcement that J&J would split into consumer health and pharmaceuticals units would not impact R&D spend.
- Mammen added that the company is looking at development of additional vaccines using both the adenovirus vector technology in its COVID-19 vaccine as well as mRNA.
- Mammen's comments come in advance of a pharmaceutical business review J&J has scheduled for today.
- Read more about a Janssen siRNA therapeutic under development for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH")