Janus Henderson starts search for next CEO as Weil to retire in March
Nov. 18, 2021 9:33 AM ETJanus Henderson Group plc (JHG)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Dick Weil plans to retire as CEO and from the company's board at the end of March 2022, after 12 years heading the company.
- The board has hired an executive search firm to start an internal and external search process for Weil's successor. Weil oversaw the merger integration of Janus Capital GRoup with Henderson Group in 2017.
- "The board’s focus is on ensuring we identify a leader who can build on our success to date, and who has the relevant skills and expertise to enable us to realize our growth opportunities, expand into new markets and products and continue to drive value for our clients and shareholders," said Chairman Richard Gillingwater.
- Earlier this month, activist investor Trian Fund Management proposed board changes as part of a year-long engagement with the company.