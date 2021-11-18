JPMorgan Chase's U.K. digital bank offers 3% cash back on Amazon debit purchases
Nov. 18, 2021 10:05 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)V, AMZNBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE:JPM) U.K. digital bank offers its customers 3% cash back on Amazon.co.uk spending on their debit cards until the end of 2021.
- The offer comes amidst Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) dispute with Visa (NYSE:V) over high credit card transaction fees. As a result, the ecommerce giant said its U.K. site won't accept Visa credit cards issued from the U.K. as payment starting on Jan. 19.
- Customers can earn 3% cash back when they use their Chase debit card to make purchases at Amazon.co.uk, including digital downloads, Amazon Prime subscriptions, and items sold by third-party merchants through Amazon.co.uk’s marketplace, the bank said.
- To start earning this additional cashback, customers must activate the offer in the Chase app via the Rewards hub. The promotion runs from Nov. 18 to Dec. 31, 2021. Chase current account already offers 1% cash back on all eligible debit card spend for 12 months.
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM) started its new digital bank in the U.K. under the Chase brand earlier this year.