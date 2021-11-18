Teladoc provides outlook at investor day roughly in line
- Ahead of its Investor Day scheduled at 10:00 AM ET on Thursday, Teladoc Health (TDOC -3.6%) laid out its medium-term growth targets, which are mostly in line with current analyst estimates.
- The company kept unchanged its 2021 revenue outlook from the previous projection at $2.015B – $2.025B. For 2022, the telehealth player estimates its revenue to reach $2.6b compared to the current consensus at $2.59b.
- From 2021 – 24, Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) expects its revenue to rise at ~25 – 30% of compound annual growth rate to reach more than $4B by 2024. Wall Street estimates $4.11B revenue for the company in 2024.
Notably, in 2021, Teladoc (TDOC) expects mental health care to make up the largest contribution to the topline with ~40%, followed by virtual and chronic condition care at ~35% and 25%, respectively.
