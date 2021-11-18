Shell buys majority stake in Irish floating wind project
Nov. 18, 2021
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) agrees to acquire a 51% stake in the Western Star floating wind project offshore Ireland for an undisclosed sum, aiming to develop up to 1.35 GW in electricity capacity.
- Shell bought the stake from Irish marine developer Simply Blue Energy, which will co-develop the project in two phases of 300-450 MW and 700-900 MW, equivalent to powering more than 1M Irish homes.
- The two companies already are joining forces to develop the Emerald floating wind project off the Irish coast, and Simply Blue also is partnering on floating wind development with TotalEnergies.