Petco drops as free cash flow falls, raises revenue & EPS guidance
Nov. 18, 2021 10:21 AM ETPetco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)By: SA News Team4 Comments
- Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF -12.8%) slides despite an earnings beat and guidance raise.
- Comparable sales growth was 15% Y/Y and 32% on a 2-year basis. Meanwhile, net margin grew to 3.7% from 0.3% a year ago and adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 9.6% from 9.4% last year. In Q2 2021, net margin was 5.2% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 10.8%.
- Free cash flow for the quarter fell to $21.5M from $62.8M last year and $34.9M last quarter as the company spent more on fixed assets and net cash provided by operating activities fell during the quarter.
- Raises FY2021 Guidance: Net revenue is expected to be $5.725B-$5.775B versus consensus of $5.69B and adjusted EPS are expected to be $0.86-$0.88 vs consensus of $0.85. View the rest of the guidance below:
- "Our focus on long-term, sustainable growth is powered by continued execution against our transformation, with one of the fastest veterinary expansions in history, further enhancement of our digital competitive advantages, expansion of our merchandise differentiation through powerful owned and exclusive brands, and our incredible Petco Partners," commented CEO Ron Coughlin.
- See which other stocks are moving and why with Seeking Alpha's "On the Move" page.