Mortgage rates inch higher to crawl slightly above 3%
- Driven by rising inflation and consumer spending, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.1% with an average 0.7 point for the week ending Nov. 18, 2021, up from last week when it averaged 2.98% and higher than year ago the 30-year FRM averaged 2.72%, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- The government reported last week that prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier, leading to the highest inflation rate since 1990.
- "Shoppers looking to buy a home are fueling strong demand while ongoing inventory shortages are not improving in the presence of higher home prices," Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist Sam Khater commented.
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.39% with an average 0.6 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.27% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.28%.
- 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 2.49% with an average 0.3 point, down from last week when it averaged 2.53% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.85%.
- Mortgage rates move in-line with 10-year Treasury yield, which reached 2% on Nov. 15, up from 1.89% a week before.
- Mortgage Bankers Association says that Refinance mortgage loan applications dipped 31% Y/Y on the week ending Nov. 12; by contrast, purchase applications declined 6% in the same period.
- With home prices surging, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will back home loans of ~$1M for the first time as home prices surge.
