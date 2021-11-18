Cisco slides 9% as analysts reconcile good quarter with slow sales outlook
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 9.2% lower today after a rare miss on revenues in its fiscal Q1 earnings, where sales guidance in particular looked light for the current quarter vs. Wall Street consensus.
- The company has consistently pulled off beats on top and bottom lines over the past few years, and topped profit expectations. But its sales forecast - for 4.5%-6.5% growth in revenues, vs. an expected 7.4% - frustrated some analysts who want to see more consistency.
- On the bullish side of the Street, Wells Fargo says the dip should provide a buying opportunity; the results look relatively positive and the guidance can be seen as conservative. Investors seem to be disappointed by the guidance but they should focus on product order growth, where the main parts of a bullish case are intact, analyst Aaron Rakers writes.
- The bank has an Overweight rating on Cisco with a price target of $70, now implying 36% upside.
- Evercore echoed that concern that the bull case is intact for the patient investor: Order trends are strong and metrics indicate less volatile trading ahead. It has an Outperform rating and $67 price target.
- Jefferies is also Buy-rated with a $65 target, and while the analysts may "feel marginally worse" about ability to deliver on targets, risk/reward is still favorable on a still-growing company.
- Piper Sandler says the miss is cause for concern that other companies are managing headwinds better. But lead metrics are still positive, the firm notes; it has a $57 price target, implying 11% upside.
