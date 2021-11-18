Sen. Warren wants SEC to investigate Trump SPAC deal
Nov. 18, 2021 10:56 AM ETDigital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor308 Comments
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) sent a letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler yesterday requesting that the agency investigate the recently announced deal between Trump's Media company and SPAC Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC). Digital World fell 3.6%.
- Warren wants the agency to look into reports that former President Donald Trump's Media and Technology Group may have committed securities violations related to its deal with DWAC, Warren said in the letter.
- The Warren request comes after The New York Times reported late last month that Trump's recent deal with DWAC may have skirted securities laws. The former president began discussing a potential deal with Patrick Orlando, the founder of the Digital World SPAC, at least in March, according to the report, well before DWAC went public in September.
- That may be a violation of securities laws because SPACs aren't supposed to have a merger planned before the SPAC has its IPO. Lawyers and industry officials told the NYT that talks between Trump and Orlando may elicit scrutiny from the SEC.
- "The reports about DWAC and Trump Media and Technology Group appear to be a textbook example of a SPAC misleading shareholders and the public about materially important information," Warren wrote in the letter.
- News of the letter was earlier reported by Axios.
- Last week, Trump media SPAC is said to start meeting with PIPE investors.
- Dear Readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.