Foot Locker Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 18, 2021 11:38 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.37 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.14B (+1.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.