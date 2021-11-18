Buckle Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 18, 2021 11:40 AM ETThe Buckle, Inc. (BKE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Buckle (NYSE:BKE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 19th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.92 (+8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $269.22M (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, BKE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.