Wall Street reminds me of 'bloodbath' of Japanese markets in 1990s - Absolute Return Partners
Nov. 18, 2021
- Niels Jensen, chief investment officer of Absolute Return Partners, argued in a letter to investors that the dynamics currently on display in the U.S. stock market remind him of the lead-up to the meltdown in Japanese markets during the early 1990s.
- "When I see the Wall Street show unfolding today, there is more than one thing that reminds me of the time leading up to the Japanese bloodbath in the early 1990s – a horror show that is still affecting financial markets in Japan some 30 years later," he said in a fund letter released this month.
- Jensen pointed to the rapid pace of wealth growth during the current period, which has outstripped the increase in GDP. He contends that "extreme levels" of wealth-to-GDP currently in effect in many countries suggest "some mean reversion sooner or later."
- Despite this growing dislocation, the Absolute Return Partners CIO does not see a major correction on the near-term horizon, however.
- Instead, Jensen noted that the current level of stimulus being pumped into the system will drive economic growth and, in turn, fuel the stock market.
- On the other hand, he expects the large amount of cash flowing into the system to lead to "vast amounts of capital being misallocated," which will eventually require a market correction to fix.
- "I don’t think mayhem is imminent," he said. "Only later will the penny drop that much of the capital provided more recently has been invested non-productively."
