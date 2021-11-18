Bakkt sees partnerships activating services toward end of Q1
Nov. 18, 2021 12:02 PM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)MA, FISV, ICEBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Bakkt Holdings (BKKT -11.8%) expects that products being developed by its first round of partners will start to activate toward the end of Q1, said the company's CEO, Gavin Michael in a virtual session at Oppenheimer's Blockchain & Digital Assets Summit.
- The company sees its business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) model as an advantage as well as its combination of crypto payment, loyalty programs and custody services providing a moat to competition. Its aim is to provide non-crypto-native businesses the ability to integrate cryptocurrency services and rewards and get to market quickly.
- Recall that Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT), which grew out of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), became a publicly traded company through its merger with Victory Park SPAC, VPC Acquisition in October.
- Bakkt (BKKT) Chief Financial Officer Drew LaBenne said the company's revenue currently comes from two streams — transaction revenue and subscription & service revenue — with a third stream that will come into play — from crypto buying and selling.
- The company's key to achieving profitability is activating programs with its current partners, which have more than 100M consumers, to bring consumers onto its platform. Its partnerships, including Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and Finastra, will help drive transaction growth and revenue.
- Geographically, its focus is on the U.S., but it's keeping an eye on markets similar to the U.S. for potential expansion, Michael said.
- In addition, the company's focus on regulations gives it another edge. While Bakkt (BKKT) can't predict how regulatory framework will play out, "we're in a strong position to be able to respond quickly" when regulators implement new rules in the crypto space, Michael said.
- On Nov. 12, Bakkt (BKKT) reported Q3 revenue of $9.1M, up 38% Y/Y, while Q3 adjusted EBITDA loss of $24.1M almost doubled from a loss of $12.3B a year earlier.
- Even with the presentation at the Oppenheimer conference, Bakkt shares are faced with pressure as it registers shares for sale and warrants, says SA contributor Edward Vranic.