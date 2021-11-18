Hello Kitty teams up with Gemini-backed RECUR to enter NFT market - Benzinga
Nov. 18, 2021 12:20 PM ETHAS, MAT, DISBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sanrio-owned Hello Kitty joins the non-fungible token space as it partners with RECUR to add "a new way of being part of contemporary culture and provides our fans a new way to enjoy our brand," Sanrio Chief operating Officer Silvia Figini told Benzinga.
- RECUR, a developer of on-chain branded experiences for fans to explore NFTs, will launch the Hello kitty NFTs in Q1 of next year.
- "RECUR is thrilled to create a bespoke experience for hello Kitty fans, some of the most engaged and dedicated fans in the world, to buy, collect and trade hello Kitty NFTs as digital products and collectibles," the company told Benzinga.
- RECUR, which is backed by crypto exchange Gemini, VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuck and Ethereum Co-founder Joe Lubin, also launches its proprietary RECUR Portal Pas, Benzinga notes.
- The pass will be sold on Dec. 9 for 24 hours as a limited release, offering holders early access to the intellectual property library from RECUR.
- The 24-hour sale is "only the beginning," RECUR Co-founders Zach Brush and Trevor George said.
- Keep in mind that Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS), Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) also revealed plans to monetize their intellectual property into NFTs, Benzinga reports.
- In October, Coinbase Global pushed into the NFT market to make minting and trading easier.