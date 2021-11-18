ConocoPhillips to continue Alaska's Willow project plans despite legal tussle
Nov. 18, 2021 12:27 PM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- ConocoPhillips (COP +1.3%) says it will push ahead with its Willow development on Alaska's North Slope, despite a recent court ruling that overturned the Trump administration's approval for the project.
- "ConocoPhillips remains committed to Willow, working through the legal process and more specifically, working through the issues that were identified through the district court ruling," the company's manager for North Slope asset development told the Resource Development Council for Alaska, according to Reuters.
- Willow holds ~600M boe of recoverable oil and would produce more than 160K bbl/day if developed, Lelarge reportedly said.
- Legal setbacks have not slowed Willow's timeline, Lelarge said, and Conoco is continuing its engineering planning and cost analysis in preparation for a final investment decision next year.
- In the meantime, Lelarge said the company is poised to start production at a different project on the western North Slope, the GMT-2 field, where it has spent $1B-plus.
- ConocoPhillips recently reported better than expected Q3 earnings, as production and realized prices jumped from a year ago.